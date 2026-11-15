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Really putting patients first: ensuring significant involvement for patients in healthcare decision making
By Patricia Wilkie,4 days ago
The title for this editorial is partly taken from the successful and ongoing Royal College of General Practitioners’ campaign supported by the National Association for Patient Participation (NAPP) — ‘Put Patients First: Back General Practice’ — to highlight the deficit in funding for general practice.1 However, this editorial focuses on what measures are required to really put patients first in their dealings with GPs.