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Romeoville Man, 22, Held After Naperville Traffic Stop Turns Up Machine Gun
By Jo Marquez,4 days ago
A late-night traffic stop near South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue in Naperville ended with officers pulling a stolen, fully automatic handgun out of a glove box, according to police. The driver, identified by police as 22-year-old Emilio Leon of Romeoville, now faces a stack of felony and misdemeanor charges after what started as a routine stop turned into a weapons case with statewide implications.
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