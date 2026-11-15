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North Center Teardown Clears Way for 15-Unit Building on Belle Plaine Avenue
By Richard M. Sullivan,4 days ago
2014 W. Belle Plaine Ave. — Approximate Site of Planned 15-Unit Building. A single-story masonry building at 2014 West Belle Plaine Avenue in North Center is coming down, clearing the way for a five-story, 15-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail. The City of Chicago approved 2014 Belle Plaine Holdings LLC's demolition application on Thursday, November 12, setting the stage for a project that has been quietly working its way through the permitting process since summer.
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