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Norfolk State Men’s Basketball Heads to Atlanta for Matchups with Georgia State and Georgia Tech
By Via Norfolk State University Athletics,,4 days ago
ATLANTA – The Norfolk State men’s basketball team (2-2) heads to Atlanta for two games, beginning Sunday, Nov. 15, against Georgia State (1-3) at 1 p.m. at the GSU Convocation Center. The Spartans will then face Georgia Tech (4-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. The Georgia State game will stream live on ESPN+, while the matchup against Georgia Tech will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Last Time Out Norfolk State fell to Old Dominion, 71-60, on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Jordan Skyers led the Spartans with 19 points, six steals, and six rebounds. Bahsil Laster…