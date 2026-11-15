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Bush-Lewis Scores Season-High 17 as Eagles Rout Clinton
By Via Winthrop University Athletics,,4 days ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Winthrop University women’s basketball team improved to 3-1 by using a 31-0 run from late in the first quarter into the second and turning 21 Clinton turnovers into 30 points to defeat Clinton 97-35 on Saturday. Madison Bush-Lewis scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and added five rebounds, while Mya Hamilton added a season-high 14 points, a season-high four assists and two 3-pointers. Clinton built a 10-4 lead before Winthrop answered. The Eagles used a 12-0 run to move from a 10-4 deficit to a 16-10 lead. Winthrop’s defense held Clinton scoreless for…