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Colorado State Rams Fall to Loyola Chicago 73-58 in Season’s First Loss
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Colorado State lost its first home game of the season, falling 73-58 to Loyola Chicago after digging a 20-point halftime hole. The Rams adjusted after the break, briefly cutting the deficit to nine, but missed chances and late-game pressure stalled the comeback. The loss exposed CSU’s early offensive struggles and its need to respond sooner when momentum turns.