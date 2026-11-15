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Trailblazers Drop Hard-Fought Battle, 79-73 at Cal on Saturday Afternoon
By Via Utah Tech University Athletics,,4 days ago
(Berkeley, Calif. – Nov. 14, 2026) – The Trailblazers battled all afternoon long on Saturday dropping a hard-fought battle at Cal, 79-73 at Haas Pavilion. Playing their first-ever ACC opponent, Utah Tech (1-3) was paced by three Trailblazers in double figures led by 22 points by freshman guard Christian Gibson , who went 9-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the three-point line. Fifth year forward Ethan Potter registered his second double-double of the week finishing with 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds adding three blocks & three assists. Freshman guard Owen Mackay added his first double-digit scoring…