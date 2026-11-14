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Amarillo High Sandies destroy El Paso Bel Air in UIL Class 5A Division bi-district round, head coach Chad Dunnam gets 100th career win
By Lee Passmore,13 days ago
It was Amarillo High’s party at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday night, and the Sandies treated the El Paso Bel Air Highlanders like uninvited guests until it was time to leave. Just about everything that the Sandies could do right in their Class 5A Division I bi-district round game...
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