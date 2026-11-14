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Huntingdon Claims Outright USA South Championship With 28-7 Senior Day Win Over Belhaven
12 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Huntingdon football closed out its regular season in championship fashion Saturday afternoon, defeating Belhaven University 28-7 at Charles Lee Field at Samford Stadium. With the victory, the Hawks secured the outright USA South Athletic Conference championship after completing a perfect 7-0 run through conference play. The...