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Searcy Junior High Cheer Wins 1st Place, High Point Honors
By News Staff,4 days ago
UPDATE: Searcy’s varsity squad also competed at Southern Spirit and finished 2nd, just .10 of a point from 1st. Read the Searcy Varsity Cheer story. The Searcy Junior High Cheer Team has plenty to celebrate following an outstanding performance at the Southern Spirit Cheer Competition in Hot Springs, Arkansas, bringing home 2 major honors and making the Searcy community proud. The talented young athletes captured 1st Place in the 5A Game Day Division and earned the Overall High Point Game Day Award across all classifications. The overall High Point recognition was an especially impressive accomplishment, recognizing Searcy’s performance beyond its own 5A classification.