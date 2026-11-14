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Step up, show up: Youth-serving organizations launch volunteer recruitment effort
By Janelle Fisher,4 days ago
NORTHEAST WIS. – Four youth-serving organizations in Northeast Wisconsin have announced a regional volunteer recruitment campaign called “Step Up. Show Up.”. The campaign will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin, Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Wisconsin, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Brown County and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Fox Cities.
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