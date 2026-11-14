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What We Learned from the bi-district round of the High School Football playoffs across the Texas Panhandle
By Kale Steed,12 days ago
Press Pass Sports editor Kale Steed and KAMR/KCIT-TV Sports Anchor Corrin Davis break down the bi-district round for teams across the Texas Panhandle. It was a dominating opening round for Amarillo ISD schools. Tascosa, Amarillo High and Palo Duro all dominated El Paso schools. Canyon ISD teams – Canyon, Randall and West Plains also blistered the El Paso area. Canadian mauled Muleshoe 63-7 to continue a two decade plus bi-district win streak and Tulia earned its first playoff win since 2018 with a 58-36 win over Sanford-Fritch.