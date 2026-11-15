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Ticket punched – Bushland Lady Falcons sweep Gunter to advance back to UIL Class 3A Division I state championship game
By Kale Steed,4 days ago
The Bushland Lady Falcons can pack their bags and make their reservation to their home away from home in Garland. The Lady Falcons are soaring through the UIL playoffs and that carried on during a three-set sweep of Region II champion Gunter during the Class 3A Division I state semifinals Saturday on the campus of Wichita Falls Legacy High School.