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How to Find a Reliable Trade Show Exhibit Company
By Marc Berman,2 days ago
The most reliable way to find a trade show exhibit company is to shortlist builders who have already worked at your show and venue, send them the same brief, and compare their proposals on rentals, custom-build experience, pricing and project management. You can build that shortlist from the show floor, industry peers, supplier directories, or a booth builder marketplace such as Exhibitorly, which returns up to three comparable proposals from one brief. The company to hire is the one that lists everything its price includes in writing, shows completed work at your booth size, and names one project manager from design to teardown.