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Royal’s 21 help Villanova knock off Rider 99-62
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Devin Royal had 21 points in Villanova’s 99-62 win against Rider on Saturday. Royal added five rebounds for the Wildcats (3-1). Jake Fiegen scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Kwame Evans Jr. shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.