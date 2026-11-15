undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hut! Hut! Hike! Giannis Antetokounmpo goes into football mode for a between-the-legs assist
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo evidently knows a little bit about football, too. The Miami Heat power forward looked like a football-playing long snapper on Saturday night, flicking the ball backward between his legs and setting up Klay Thompson for a 3-pointer from the left corner in a game against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 137-117 Heat win.