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Ibukunoluwa scores 28 as Siena knocks off Brown 79-74
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tim Ibukunoluwa’s 28 points helped Siena defeat Brown 79-74 on Saturday. Ibukunoluwa had 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Saints (3-1). Trent Egbiremolen added 16 points while going 5 of 13 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Pace Prosser went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.