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Levels And Scoring In Dressage And Western Dressage For Stock Horse Breeds
By AnthonyA,12 days ago
As the events of Dressage and Western Dressage have begun to gain traction in the Stock Horse Breeds, especially AQHA, for more than seventeen and seven years respectively, and APHA not far behind with Dressage, and Western Dressage coming in 2027, the levels of competition and the scoring process must be visited to completely understand the benefits of the training being evaluated in competition.