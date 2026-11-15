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#6 Indiana in the Driver’s Seat to Get Back to Big Ten Championship Game after a Two Touchdown Win over #14 USC
By hoganB100M,4 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 14: Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46) intercepts the ball during an NCAA football game against USC on November 14, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian) The #6 Indiana Hoosiers are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten after a 27-13...