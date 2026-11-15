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id Software Confirms Next Game with Director Hugo Martin
By Vortex,4 days ago
Id Software has confirmed development on its next video game project following the launch of DOOM The Dark Ages. The studio announced that Hugo Martin will return to direct the project, coordinating developers across its Texas and Frankfurt offices. Xbox leadership and id Software confirmed the production is active, but have withheld the official title and release window.