undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 3 Gannon Rallies from 17 Down to Defeat No. 15 Daemen 94-83, Improves to 4-0
3 days ago
AMHERST, N.Y. – Mackenzie Morgan (Sydney, Australia/Marist Catholic College North Shore) scored a team-high 20 points and Lathan Coleman (Lauderhill, Fla./South Plantation) provided a crucial first-half spark as the No. 3 Gannon men's basketball team overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Daemen 94-83 on Saturday afternoon at Lumsden Gymnasium, completing a perfect weekend at the East Region Challenge.