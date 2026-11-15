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ZF Unveils High Revolution Drive with 30000 RPM Electric Motor
4 days ago
German supplier ZF has unveiled the High Revolution Drive, an integrated electric vehicle powertrain that reaches rotational speeds of 30000 rpm. The compact system combines the electric motor, power electronics, and a two stage transmission into 1 single unit to cut overall weight by 25%. ZF is currently negotiating with vehicle manufacturers and aims to start series production by 2030.