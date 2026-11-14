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200 IM Relay squad claims podium finish as Women’s Swimming & Diving drops dual with Grinnell
4 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Coe College women's swimming & diving team was in action on Friday night at the Coe natatorium, taking on the Grinnell College Pioneers in a non-conference dual. The visiting Pioneers were victorious on the evening, defeating the Kohawks 175-48 on the team leaderboard. Coe was led by Ashley Fernald, Devyn Nabarrete, Petra Veliz, Erica Divizio, Olivia Feuling and the 200 IM Relay team, each securing podium finishes during the meet. Natalie Pirozek, Devyn Nabarrete, Izzy Lane and Jordan Hughes combined in the 200 IM Relay, finishing third with a time of 2:00.07. Nabarrete earned a pair of second-place finishes to pace the individual Kohawk efforts, placing runner up in the 400 IM and 200 Breaststroke.