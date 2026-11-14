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Abode Introduces Cam 3 with 2K Video, On-Camera AI, and Broader Ecosystem Compatibility
12 days ago
Palo Alto, CA – Abode Systems, the leading provider of DIY smart home security solutions, today announces the launch of the Abode Cam 3, a 2K indoor/outdoor security camera with a built-in spotlight, a robust on-device AI engine, and expanded support for third-party ecosystem connectivity. Abode Cam 3 can be deployed as a standalone device, leveraged as part of an existing Abode system, or used alongside third-party platforms, allowing customers to build the setup that works best for them.