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350 flights cancelled at BNA after national ground stop brought air travel to a halt
By WZTV,4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The day after a nationwide ground stop brought air travel across the country to a halt, federal officials explained what caused the major disruption. More than 5,000 flights were canceled Saturday, including about 350 at Nashville International Airport, according to FlightAware. Airlines expected flight schedules...