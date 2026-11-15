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Spot rates jump ahead of holidays
By Zach Strickland, FW Market Expert & Market Analyst,4 days ago
Chart of the Week: National Truckload Index – USA SONAR: NTI.USA. The National Truckload Index (NTI), which measures dry van spot rate movement across the U.S., jumped to its highest level since July in early November. The NTI rarely climbs this early ahead of the holidays. What’s driving the increase, and what does it mean for this year’s holiday shipping season?