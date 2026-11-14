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Double-Doubles From Herweg, Shine Lead Titans to 3-1 Win Over UC Riverside
4 days ago
FULLERTON, Calif. — The Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball team (8-21, 3-13) defeated the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-23, 0-16) in four sets (25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 15-25) Saturday afternoon at Titan Gym. Fullerton's eight overall wins and three victories in Big West play match last season's totals in both categories under second-year head coach Nicky Cannon.