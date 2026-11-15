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All-Star youth soccer tournament takes over Washington complex
By Jason O. Boyd,4 days ago
The Susiegray McConnell Soccer Complex was busy Saturday as young players from across the area took the field for the 2026 EAC All-Star Tournament. The all-star format brought together standout players and teams for a weekend of games at the Airport Road complex. It gave local youth players of all ages a chance to test themselves against top competition from around the region in a tournament setting.