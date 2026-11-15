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Holiday meals donated to 100 Utah military families
By Sarah Earnshaw KSL,4 days ago
CENTERVILLE — With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Operation Homefront is helping families of active-duty service members and veterans. On Saturday, the nonprofit organization provided holiday meals to 100 families that had previously requested assistance. Bridgette Sanchez, a program manager with Operation Homefront, said about 28% of military families said...
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