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U.S. Rep. Ed Case backs Trump’s extension of Jones Act waiver for shipping fuel from mainland to Hawaii
By Jeremiah Estrada,4 days ago
HONOLULU (Island News) -- U.S. Rep. Ed Case is supporting President Donald Trump’s decision to extend a waiver of the Jones Act for another 90 days, saying the move will help protect Hawaii’s fuel supply and limit the effects of global shipping disruptions. The extension allows certain foreign-flagged...
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