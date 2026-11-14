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Marquette volleyball downs St. John’s in a sweep clinching their first Big East title since 2023
By Andrew Tropp,12 days ago
It was clear before the match began Saturday evening that Marquette’s showdown against St. John’s meant more than most. With a guaranteed share of the Big East regular season title on the line for the Golden Eagles, and a spot in the Big East tournament on the line for the Red Storm, both teams had plenty to play for.