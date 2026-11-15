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Homicide-suicide under investigation by Tunica County Sheriff
By Stuart Rucker,4 days ago
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are dead, and the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating what they describe as a homicide-suicide on Saturday. Deputies from the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Nov. 14 just before 1 p.m. at the Lexington Apartments on Old Highway 61 North in Robinsonville, Miss.
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