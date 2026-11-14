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Utah Valley Edges Tritons in Big West Championship Match
4 days ago
OREM, Utah – First year Triton Kiki Vostermans scored a second half goal for UC San Diego, but Utah Valley made two first half scores stand up as the Wolverines captured their first Big West title with a 2-1 victory Saturday night at UCCU Stadium. The win gives Utah Valley (15-4-3) its first Big West championship and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament next week.