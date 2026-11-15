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RHAM girls volleyball sweeps Joel Barlow in quarterfinals
By Johnny Uricchio @johnnyu929 juricchio@thechronicle.com,4 days ago
HEBRON — For the second year in a row, the No. 7 RHAM Raptors girls volleyball team eliminated No.15 Joel Barlow in the Class M State Tournament. Right after the girls' soccer team claimed a spot in the semifinals, RHAM also stamped its way to the final four with a sweep over Joel Barlow (25-18, 27-25, 25-21) in the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.