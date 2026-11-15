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MLB's Digital Newsroom Unionizes, Joins WGA East in League First
By Juliana Vance,4 days ago
A group of 127 editorial employees at Major League Baseball Advanced Media has organized under the Writers Guild of America East, forming what appears to be the first union of its kind inside a major U.S. sports league's central office. The staff produces content for MLB.com, the MLB app, team sites, MLB Pipeline and the league's social media channels, and a majority of them signed union authorization cards before a formal vote sealed the decision.