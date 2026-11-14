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Big East Classic: St. John’s, Syracuse Renew Historic Rivalry at MSG
By Jason Petrucci,12 days ago
The historic matchup returns to the Big Apple, with Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony among those expected to be in attendance. It’s a rivalry as old as time, dating back to the good ol’ Big East days in the 1980s and 1990s: Syracuse versus St. John’s. A better name for the game could be the Subway vs. Snowbelt Clash — the Orange making the trek from upstate New York to battle at Madison Square Garden.