undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Canucks try to halt 7-game skid against Golden Knights
4 days ago
The Vancouver Canucks will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they open a three-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night in Las Vegas. The Canucks, who began the season with two wins in their first three games, including a 6-5 overtime victory at the Pacific Division-leading Edmonton Oilers to open the season, have won just once in 18 games since. That came on Oct. 27 when they rallied from a 5-2 deficit midway through the third period to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 6-5 on a Filip Hronek power-play goal with 11 seconds remaining in overtime.