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Clutch plays from Smith, Nothum power Logan-Rogersville into Class 3 final four
By Chris Parker,4 days ago
ROGERSVILLE – With less than a minute remaining in Saturday’s Class 3 soccer quarterfinal, Logan-Rogersville found itself in a bit of a pickle. Nursing a 1-0 lead against Camdenton, Wildcat goalkeeper Keaton Essary emerged through heavy traffic and snatched a set-piece ball out of the air in heavy traffic. While the senior came down with the ball, he was penalized with a red card and sent off.