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Haiti Takes On USA at NU Stadium Saturday, Little Haiti Throws Pre-Party First
By Alec Novak,4 days ago
Haiti's national soccer team takes the field against the United States at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at NU Stadium, 1000 Stadium Dr. in Miami, marking the first home-designated quarterfinal match between the two countries in the Concacaf Nations League regional tournament. The night before kickoff, Little Haiti is throwing its own celebration, with a community pre-party featuring konpa band T-Vice set to run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.