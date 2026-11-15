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Equipment To Use When You Lose Your Power
By Post author,4 days ago
I always make sure the batteries in my flashlights are charged or working. Please make sure you have one in your bedroom for maneuvering around your house in the dark. I burn an oil lamp in the daytime and keep an eye on it at all times. Never burn candles and leave them unattended, as a cat once knocked one over, accidentally starting a house fire. I like to use the new battery-operated candles as they are safe around pets and children.