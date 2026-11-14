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Nashville Stampede Defeat Arizona Ridge Riders to Win 2026 PBR Teams Championship and Become League’s First Two-Time Champions
By Jodi Erpelding,2 days ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nashville Stampede rode four bulls to defeat the Arizona Ridge Riders at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, winning the 2026 PBR Teams Championship and becoming the first team in PBR Teams history to repeat as champions. “This is something that will never be taken away...
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