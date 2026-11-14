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The Ogdensburg Trolley
By Richard Palmer,2 days ago
Like most cities throughout the Northeast, the street car systems evolved from diminutive 19th century horsecars, such as the one in Ogdensburg. When the trolley first started operating on August 14, 1886, it was very popular. It had a fleet of six cars and 12 horses, which were housed at a stable on Catherine Street. In 1895, when the trolley transitioned to electric service, the electricity for the trolleys came over a 38-mile transmission line from a generating plant at Hannawa Falls, owned by William B. Goswell of Syracuse.