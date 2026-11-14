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Georgia announces team captains for Mizzou matchup
By Sydney Hunte,4 days ago
Georgia takes on Mizzou between the hedges on Saturday. The Bulldogs, No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win plus losses by three of Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas. The Bulldogs announced their team captains for Saturday’s game at Sanford Stadium. On the offense, it’s running back Nate Frazier and left tackle Earnest Greene III. Frazier shone in Week 10’s game against Ole Miss, taking 16 carries for 107 yards in a 42-7 win. Greene, Georgia‘s left tackle, has anchored the front five all season long and was...