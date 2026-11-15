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Byrum Brown finds Keshaun Singleton for opening TD vs. Mississippi State
By Cory Nightingale,4 days ago
Byrum Brown performed a little play action on Saturday afternoon, then had all day to throw the ball in giving Auburn the early lead at Mississippi State. In a battle of unranked SEC teams who are trying to plow their way to bowl eligibility along with a winning season, it was the Tigers that got the jump on the Bulldogs in Starkville thanks to the patience of Auburn’s quarterback. The game was pushed back from noon ET to 4:15 p.m. ET because of Friday night’s FAA ground stop, but it was better late than never, and Brown was ready when...