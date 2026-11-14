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Steelers Activated DT Derrick Harmon
By Wyatt Grindley via NFLTradeRumors.co,,2 days ago
NFL Transactions Steelers The Steelers announced the activation of DT Derrick Harmon from injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, waived CB Terrell Smith. Harmon suffered a foot injury in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Browns. Harmon, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 117th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Detroit, Michigan. He committed to Michigan State but entered the transfer portal after three seasons when former HC Mel Tucker was fired. Harmon committed to Oregon for the 2024 season and earned third-team All-Big Ten. The Steelers selected Harmon with the No. 21 overall...