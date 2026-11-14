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Rams Call Up Two Including CB Damarion Williams
By Nate Bouda via NFLTradeRumors.co,,4 days ago
NFL Transactions Rams The Los Angeles Rams announced two roster moves for Week 10 on Saturday including elevating CB Damarion Williams and LS Jake McQuaide to their active roster. Williams, 28, transferred to Houston after two years playing at the community college level and was a three-year starter, earning honorable mention all-conference in 2020. He was voted a team captain his final two years. The Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,164,338 that includes a signing bonus of $504,338 before being cut loose. He had stints with the...