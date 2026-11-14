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Royal Highland Emigrants at Carleton Island
By Dennis McCarthy,2 days ago
Behind glass in the Cape Vincent Historical Museum rests a small, gilded artifact that was recovered near the remains of a chimney: a single, polished officer’s button bearing the insignia of the of the 84th Regiment of Foot. While buttons were standard military issue, this particular relic carries an uncommon history. It is one of the few tangible traces left by a small cadre of Highland officers who held the northern frontier for the British Crown—and it very well may have been worn by a direct ancestor of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.