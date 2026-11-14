undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cheese Crisps plus Marinated Feta and Olives
By Elspeth Naismith,2 days ago
It was two years ago when we presented "Call for Recipes!" The article showed a tea towel that proudly hangs in my kitchen and provides the ingredients for a "Traditional 1000 Islands Shore Dinner," written by the late Les Cook, a renowned Canadian fishing guide. I suggested that our River communities have many farmers, restaurants, storekeepers, and, yes, both year-round and summer residents who have favourite recipes with special River meanings. Since then, we have published some fantastic culinary suggestions!