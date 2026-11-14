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The Birdhouses of Thousand Island Park
By Allison Burchell-Robinson,2 days ago
It all began back in 1875 when Reverend J.F. Dayan established the Thousand Island Park as a Methodist camp meeting ground, the "Chautauqua of the North." It is located in the northern part of Orleans, at the southwest end of Wellesley Island. It is surrounded by water on three sides and by the Wellesley Island State Park on the fourth. The 2020 census recorded the population was 96.