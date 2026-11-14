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Ciccotelli Catches Three TD Passes, Smith Throws Four, Sprint Football Takes Third Straight To Finish Season
3 days ago
HILLBURN, N.Y. -- Sophomore receiver Joey Ciccotelli (Denville, N.J.) hauled in touchdown passes of 68, 11 and 24 yards and junior quarterback Josh Smith (Parsippany, N.J.) threw four TD scores, leading Caldwell University sprint football to its third straight victory, a 39-13 triumph over St. Thomas Aquinas College at Torne Valley Sports Complex on a chilly Saturday afternoon.